KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 19th, 2020

Rain showers will make their way into the southern portions of the South Plains later this evening. Dry air aloft will prevent most of it from making it to the ground. Where precipitation rates are higher is where more rainfall accumulation will occur. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

During the early morning hours on Thursday, precipitation will begin to move into the northern South Plains out of the Texas panhandle. Dry air aloft will result in most of this precipitation evaporating before it makes it to the surface. At the surface, there will be enough moisture to result in some drizzle. With temperatures below freezing, freezing drizzle could cause a few slick spots on area bridges and overpasses, especially to the north of 380. Take it slow for your morning commute on Thursday. By tomorrow afternoon, clouds will still be across the area, resulting in high temperatures only in the middle 30s. Overnight lows will be quite chilly, falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

Conditions will improve as we head into Friday and Saturday. Highs will rebound into the middle 40s on Friday. By Saturday, we will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region on both days. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH each day. Overnight lows will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s.

By the time Sunday rolls around, high temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be very strong out of the west-northwest, gusting over 40 MPH at times. A few showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday, but not significant rainfall is expected. Blowing dust and gusty winds could make travel a little difficult for high-profile vehicles. Winds will slowly begin to subside overnight as lows fall close to freezing. Monday will mirror Sunday besides the winds. Winds will calm to 10-15 out of the west-southwest. More sunshine will move into the area, making for a nice day.

A cold front will move into the area on Tuesday, dropping high temperatures back below average. We will be lucky if we hit the 50 degree mark. A few rain showers will be possible, especially across western portions of the South Plains. Winds will be out of the north-northwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will be quite chilly, dropping into the middle 20s. Below average temperatures are expected to remain across the area through next week.

Have a warm and safe Thursday!

-Ron

