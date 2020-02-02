KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

After a beautiful Saturday across the region, low temperatures will fall into the middle and lower 30s across the South Plains overnight. Winds will remain out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH under a mostly clear sky. A few high level cirrus clouds will be possible.

Sunday will be another beautiful day across the area despite the strong winds. Wind gusts could exceed 40 MPH at time during the afternoon and evening hours. This, combined with low relative humidity values, will result in an elevated risk of fire danger. A lot of people may be grilling outside in preparation of tomorrow night’s big game. If you are, we ask that you be extra cautious to keep your fire from spreading. High temperatures will warm into the middle 70s across the region under a partly cloudy sky. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will remain well above average, only falling into the lower and middle 40s.

Monday will be another warm, dry and windy day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Again, winds could gust close to 40 MPH out of the southwest throughout the day. Winds will remain strong into the evening and overnight hours as a cold front approaches the area. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s.

On Tuesday, our high temperature will most likely occur at midnight. Temperatures will fall into the middle and lower 40s by noon on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours, northerly winds will further drop temperatures into the middle and lower 30s. Around 5 PM – 8 PM, precipitation will begin to develop across the South Plains. It may briefly start out as rain, but all precipitation that does develop will quickly transition over to snow! Overnight lows will fall into the middle 10s.

***DISCLAIMER***: Models are still on complete opposite sides of the spectrum with this event. One model shows a substantial winter storm across the South Plains, another shows us remaining completely dry. As this event continues to draw closer, we will begin to gain a better understanding of the most likely scenario. Until then, we are informing you of the possibility of a winter storm that ***could*** produce accumulating snow across some portions of the South Plains between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

Wednesday will be a very cold wintry day. Snow will be possible through the late afternoon and early evening hours. High temperatures will only warm into the middle 30s across the area. If we do see accumulating snow, temperatures will be much colder during the day and the overnight hours. Overnight lows are forecasted to fall into the middle 10s.

A gradual warming trend will take place Thursday through Friday. Highs will warm from the upper 40s to the middle 60s by Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will eventually shift back to the southwest, bring in some much warmer air to the region.

Please stay tuned to KAMC News through TV, social media and everythinglubbock.com over the next few days. We will continue to provide you the latest information on the potential of a winter storm this next week.

Have a super Sunday!

-Jacob

