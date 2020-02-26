KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

As we move into the evening hours tonight, temperatures will fall back into the 30s. By tomorrow morning, we will fall into the middle and upper 20s for morning lows. Conditions will be nice and calm overnight, with a light southwest wind. A clear sky will allow for optimal cooling.

We are heading into a relatively benign weather pattern. Average high/low temperatures for this time of year are in the lower 60s/ lower 30s. That is where our temperatures will remain from now through Friday! We will remain dry across the region under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light, occasionally gusting to 20 MPH at times.

This weekend will be nice and warm across the South Plains. High Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s across the South Plains. Winds will begin to increase on Saturday. Our pressure gradient will increase across the region as a jet-max positions itself over the area. Wind gusts could approach 40 MPH on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Blowing dust will likely stir up allergies this weekend, so be sure to take your allergy medicine! We will remain dry on Saturday and Sunday. However, clouds will increase as our next potential rain-maker moves into the area. By Monday night, isolated showers will enter the western South Plains. Low temperatures from Saturday through Monday nights will remain well above freezing, only dipping down into the lower and middle 40s.

On Tuesday, a few morning showers will be possible. Most of the activity should come to an end by 3 PM on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts look to remain on the light side as of now, with the heaviest amounts just off the caprock, approaching 0.25″. Highs will fall back into the lower to middle 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with clouds exiting the region. Overnight lows will fall back close to freezing.

