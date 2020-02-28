KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 27th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will be close to average as we go through the overnight hours tonight. We will keep a clear sky across the area with winds out of the northeast around 5-10 MPH. By Friday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will be a gorgeous day across the South Plains. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds will move in late. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows will remain mild, only dipping into the middle 30s.

Saturday through Monday will be warm and windy across the region. Wind gusts could approach 40 MPH at times each afternoon. Clouds will increase on Saturday, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. On Saturday and Sunday, we will see a mostly cloudy sky across the region. We may see a few showers on Sunday, but most of us will not see anything. Overnight lows will remain mild, falling into the middle to lower 40s each night.

Monday into Tuesday, a weak disturbance will move into the region. This could bring some light rain to the area. The best chance of rain will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. Most rainfall totals will remain below 0.10″. Highs will fall into the 60s on Tuesday, as more sunshine moves into the area. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

A warming trend will return to the region as we head towards next weekend, with highs returning to the middle 70s.

