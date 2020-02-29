KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Mild temperatures return overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 5-10 MPH, resulting in low temperatures in the middle 30s.

This weekend will be nice and warm across the area. Unfortunately, we will have to deal with gusty winds once again. Gusts could approach 40 MPH at times. This will also result in blowing dust, and an increased risk in fire danger. We ask that you postpone outdoor burning until mid-week next week. Highs will peak in the middle to upper 70s. A few lower 80s will be possible. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with overnight lows falling into the middle 40s both Saturday and Sunday night.

Monday will be fairly similar to what we are expecting over the weekend. Highs in the middle 70s with winds occasionally gusting up to 40 MPH. Fire danger will continue to be a concern. Clouds will increase across the region ahead of our next cold front. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Thursday will be a little tricky in terms of forecasting. Models are differing in the arrival of rainfall by about 15 hours for the South Plains. Some cold air will be around, but I am not expecting it to be cold enough to bring wintry precipitation to the region. However, both the GFS and EURO show some type of wintry precipitation sometime from Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. In all honesty, don’t expect much from this system. Dry air has dominated our patter this season, which has resulted in minimal moisture with past events. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Tuesday, warming back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday. Next weekend will be warm, with high temperatures returning to the lower and middle 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Ron

