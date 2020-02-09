KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Winds will remain quite gusty overnight tonight, ranging between 15-20 MPH out of the southwest. This is all thanks to a storm system that will impact central portions of Texas on Sunday. It will increase cloud coverage overnight tonight, resulting in overnight lows about 10-15 degrees above average. We will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will be a nice and warm day across the South Plains. High temperatures will peak in the middle 60s across most of the area. To the north of Highway 70, cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 50s. Areas to the south of Lubbock will see more sunshine, thus topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be a little chilly, blowing out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, our next storm system will begin to approach the region. Lows will bottom out in the middle to upper 20s by Monday morning.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Monday as a strong cold front moves into the region. A bit of freezing rain will be possible Monday morning, especially to the north of Highway 82. This could create a few slick spots on area bridges and overpasses. Highs will only manage to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s on under a mostly cloudy sky. As we head into the evening hours, precipitation will begin to develop to our west. This will slowly work its way into the area overnight into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s.

With this next event, wintry precipitation will be possible for portions of the South Plains. As of right now, there is still A LOT of uncertainties with this system. Current upper level soundings show dry air aloft that could prohibit the development of snowflakes in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This would result in more of a freezing rain/ freezing drizzle type of event for the Lubbock metro area. Areas to the north and west of Lubbock appear to have the greatest chance of seeing snow at this point. Based off of the latest information we have, I feel it is too early to talk about accumulation amounts. Just know that travel will possibly be impacted throughout the entirety of the day on Tuesday, lasting into Wednesday morning.

No matter what type of precipitation falls, temperatures will only remain in the middle 30s throughout the day on Tuesday. Wind chill values will drop into the single digits for some. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, lows will fall into the middle and upper 10s.

Wednesday will be quite cold, as highs struggle to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. More sunshine will be present across the South Plains. If any snow, sleet or ice does accumulate, it should melt quite a bit throughout the day on Wednesday. As temperatures fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s Wednesday night, any moisture left on roadways will refreeze and create black ice. This will make for hazardous travel again on Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a good 10 degrees warmer across the region with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. If any precipitation is left on the ground, it should mostly melt by Thursday evening. Overnight lows will be quite chilly, falling into the middle 20s.

As we head into the weekend next week, conditions will be improving across the area. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 50s as sunshine increases across the area.

Have a wonderful evening!

-Jacob

