KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer across the region. By sunrise on Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will hold overnight, remaining out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH under a clear sky.

Sunday will be a pretty seasonal day across the South Plains. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be quite breezy out of the northwest, gusting over 30 MPH at times. Overnight Sunday, lows will fall into the lower to middle 30s.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will be unseasonable warm. Highs will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s each day. Winds on Monday may gust up to 40 MPH out of the southwest. This combined with low relative humidity values will result in an increase in fire danger. Clouds will slowly increase in coverage each day. We will have a mostly sunny sky on Monday. By Wednesday, we will only be able to see a few peaks of sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase due to our next approaching weather system. Overnight lows will remain mild Monday and Tuesday night. Wednesday night, a cold front will pass through the region, dropping our lows into the middle and upper 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be pretty active across the area. On Thursday, showers will push through the region, keeping our high temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s all day long. As of right now, no wintry precipitation is expected. Just a cold rain. Thursday night into Friday morning, lows will fall into the lower 30s. Early Friday morning, a warm front will lift through the region. This will result in isolated showers for the first half of Friday. This will also allow high temperatures to top out in the middle to lower 60s across the South Plains. Northern locations could be a little cooler. Late Friday night, another cold front will push through the region, allowing lows to fall back into the middle 20s.

Saturday will be another below average day with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. We will have a mostly sunny sky across the region with light winds. Saturday night will be chilly, with lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

