KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

A tricky forecast is in store for us across the South Plains over the next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall will begin to move into the area overnight tonight. As rain increases across the region, colder air will begin to filter in from north to south. This will drop temperatures down close to freezing for Thursday morning. Patchy freezing rain is expected, especially north of Highway 82. TAKE IT SLOW on area roadways Thursday morning.

Thursday will be down right miserable across the South Plains. Highs will only top out in the middle 30s across the region. Heavy rainfall will continue across the region on Thursday. Freezing rain is expected across the northern portions during the morning hours. As we progress throughout the day, the rain/freezing rain line will progress further to the south. Freezing rain is expected to re-enter the Lubbock Metro during the early afternoon hours on Thursday. Evening commute will be treacherous across the northern two-thirds of the South Plains. Overnight, temperatures will remain slightly below freezing, resulting in accumulating freezing rain on bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces. SLOW DOWN on area roadways. Factor in extra time for your morning commute on Friday morning.

On Friday, winds will shift to the southwest. This will help warm us into the 60s by the afternoon and evening hours. This will rapidly melt ice, resulting in falling ice off of elevated surfaces. Be cautious of where you park your vehicle Friday morning. Overnight Friday, lows will fall back close to freezing. All precipitation will end by 5 PM Friday.

Temperatures will fall this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s an Saturday, falling into the middle 40s by Sunday. Overnight lows will be bone-chilling, bottoming out in the middle and lower 20s. Clouds will being to increase for the second half of the weekend, as our next weather system approaches. We could see a few showers across the region on Sunday, but it will remain to the south and west pf Highway 84. A few snowflakes may mix in, but no accumulation is expected.

Martin Luther King Day on Monday will be cloudy and cold across the area. Highs will only top out in the middle to upper 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday could both be pretty interesting across the region. Models have been on and off about the possibility of precipitation over both days. Right now, they are remaining dry. If precipitation does occur, it could very well fall in the form of snow, resulting in accumulation across the area. We will continue to monitor this situation, and keep you advised.

Have a warm Thursday!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV