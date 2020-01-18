KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, low temperatures will fall back below freezing. Areas to the east of Lubbock who had more cloud coverage throughout the day on Friday could see a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Black ice will form from left over moisture on elevated surfaces. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 20s to lower 30s by sunrise on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north around 8-12 MPH.

This weekend will be quite chilly across the South Plains. High temperatures will be slightly below average, topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast on Saturday, gusting close to 25 MPH. Lows will be in the lower to middle 20s.

Martin Luther King Jr. day will be a little closer to average across the region. Highs will top out in the lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be calm out of the southwest, occasionally gusting to 15 MPH. Overnight Monday, clouds will begin to increase across the area. This will keep temperatures above average, only falling into the middle and lower 30s.

From Tuesday through Thursday, we have the potential to see a few rounds of rain across the South Plains. Our next cold front will begin to approach the region, also resulting in colder temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will only warm into the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday will be above average, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday will be cold once again, with highs only topping out in upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s each night. Rain chances will be best Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Some locations could pick up close to 0.25″ of rainfall. Right now, it appears we will remain all liquid.

Temperatures for next weekend will be right where they should be for this time of year, topping out in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Ron

