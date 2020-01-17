KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight, freezing rain will continue across the South Plains, especially to the north of State Highway 114. Ice accumulations will remain light, with the heaviest amounts around 0.10″. Here in Lubbock, no more than 0.05″ is expected. No matter how much you see at your location, any amount of ice will create hazardous travel conditions. Reduce your speed and turn off cruise control for the next 24 hours! Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight, with a mix of heavy rain and freezing rain.

Roadways will become clear by noon. Freezing precipitation will end by 5 AM, with heavy rain lasting until 10 AM. Rainfall amounts could approach 1.50″ in some locations. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer on Friday. Highs will peak in the middle to upper 50s across the region. Rain will come to an end by noon, and our sky will start to clear by the evening hours. Overnight lows on Friday night will be colder, falling into the middle and upper 20s.

This weekend will be dry across the South Plains. Highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s on each day. Sunday Overnight lows will be chilly, falling into the middle to lower 20s. Clouds will increase across the area on Sunday. Overall, conditions will be calm and cold this weekend.

On Monday, highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be cold, falling into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

On Tuesday, an overcast sky will cover the South Plains. Rain showers will be possible during the evening hours, as high temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight, rain showers will continue as lows fall into the middle 30s. A few snowflakes may mix in to the north of Highway 70. No ice or snow accumulation is expected.

We are watching the potential for another wintry system for the latter half of next week. As of now, it just looks like we will see a cold rain across the region, but some factors are leaning towards more of a winter event. This is still a decent way out, so we will continue to monitor the situation for you and keep you advised.

