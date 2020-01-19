KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Bone-chilling temperatures return to the South Plains tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s by Sunday morning. Southeasterly winds will increase our relative humidity values overnight, resulting in patchy fog across the area. Since temperatures will drop below freezing, black ice may be an issue on bridges and overpasses Sunday morning. Take it slow on area roadways tomorrow morning, especially before 11 AM.

Sunday will be a chilly day across the region. High temperatures will struggle to make it to the 50 degree mark. We will have a mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds out of the south around 5-10 MPH. Clouds will begin to increase from southwest to northeast Sunday afternoon as our next rain-maker moves closer to the area. Sunday night into Monday morning, low temperatures will fall into the middle 20s.

Clouds will continue to increase across the region on Monday. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Southwesterly winds will increase moisture, resulting in an increase in cloud coverage Monday night. As a result, lows will only fall into the lower 30s.

By Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours, our next weather-maker will arrive to the South Plains. Highs on Tuesday will be well below average, only reaching the lower and middle 40s. Rain will start during the evening hours on Tuesday. After the rain begins, temperatures will fall close to freezing. As of right now, we are calling for just a cold rain. There is a chance that we could see another wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will all depend on whether or not temperatures can fall below freezing. Precipitation will end by noon on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ and 0.50″ by Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be much warmer, topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday night will be mild, with lows in the middle 30s.

On Thursday, a low pressure system will track through the southern Texas Panhandle. This could result in a light rain/snow mix over northern portions of the South Plains Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Highs on Thursday will peak in the middle to upper 40s. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. If any precipitation does fall, it will make elevated roadways a little slick.

As we head into next weekend, high temperatures will return close to average, warming into the middle 50s. Overnight lows will remain near average as well. falling into the middle and upper 20s.

