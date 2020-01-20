KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Another cold night is in store for us across the South Plains. By Monday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the middle 20s across the area. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest overnight. This will result in an increase in cloud coverage by tomorrow morning. Winds will remain light, between 5 and 10 MPH.

For your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, temperatures will be right where they should be for this time of year. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s across the area under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Overnight, low temperatures will be a tad warmer. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s by Tuesday morning with increasing clouds.

Tuesday afternoon is when the first part of our next storm system arrives. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain below average, only warming into the middle 40s across the area. As we head into the evening hours on Tuesday, there is a slight possibility for us to see a brief transition to a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain over northern portions of the South Plains, especially to the north of Highway 70.

A slick spot or two cannot be ruled out, so just be extra cautious on roadways Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures on Tuesday night will hover right around freezing. Precipitation will come to an end by noon on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ from this event.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be much warmer thanks to westerly winds. Highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will fall back down close to freezing Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the backside of the low-pressure system will bring cold northerly winds into the region. This will give us wind-chill values in the 30s for the entirety of the day on Thursday. Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will be close to average, falling into the middle and upper 20s.

A warming trend will begin on Friday, with highs warming into the middle 60s by the second half of the weekend! Be sure to get out and enjoy the warmer weather!

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob

