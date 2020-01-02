KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Happy New Year! We had a warm and breezy start to the new decade. Warmer temperatures will exit the region until the weekend thanks to a weak disturbance that is headed our way. Overnight tonight, cloud coverage will continue to increase across the region. Winds will remain gusty out of the southwest, approaching 30 MPH at times. For Thursday morning, temperatures will start out in the middle 30s for most of the region. Areas to the northwest of Lubbock will be in the lower 30s.

Winds will shift to the north on Thursday. This will result in windchill values in the middle and upper 30s for most of the day. Actual high temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. During the afternoon and evening hours, isolated showers will move into the region. The greatest chance for rain will be to the west of Lubbock. Rainfall amounts will remain below 0.25″. Overnight Thursday, colder air will continue to filter into the region, allowing temperatures on Friday to start out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will be another blustery day across the South Plains. Highs will once again top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will begin to exit the region throughout the day. By the evening hours, we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky across the area. Winds will once again gust close to 30 MPH out of the north on Friday, giving us windchill values in the upper 30s and lower 40s all day. Overnight lows will be close to average, falling into the middle and upper 20s.

This weekend looks amazing! High temperatures will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s as an abundance of sunshine returns to the area. Winds will shift from the southwest on Saturday to the northeast on Sunday. This will make our feel-like temperatures fall into the middle and lower 50s at times on Sunday. Overnight lows both nights will fall back down close to freezing.

The first full week of 2020 looks like it is going to be warm and dry! Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s. Our extended outlook continues to show above average temperatures for the first two weeks of January. Around the 10th of this month, it looks like rain chances will slowly begin to increase. This is still a good ways out, so we will keep a close eye on it and keep you advised!

Have a teriffic Thursday!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx