KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight, winds will calm to around 8-12 MPH out of the northwest. This will help keep things cool, as lows fall into the lower 30s by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler across the region. As a low pressure system continues to track to the east of our area, colder air will begin to filter in. Highs on Thursday will top out inn the middle 50s across the South Plains. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH. As we move later into the evening hours, a few more clouds could increase across the region. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will be much warmer across the area. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 60s across the region under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will remain mild, only falling in to the middle 30s.

This weekend will be nice and warm across the region. We will have a few more clouds around the area on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north both days around 8-12 MPH. More sunshine will return to the region by Sunday. Highs on both days will warm into the middle 60s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will remain mild, falling into the middle 30s.

Monday will be the warmest day out of the next 7. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will increase out of the southwest ahead of our next cold front. Some blowing dust could be possible. As a low pressure system tracks over the Red River Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s.

Winds will shift to the north on Tuesday, gusting over 30 MPH at times. Blowing dust could be a concern once again. Highs will be right around average, topping out in the middle 50s. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the area. Overnight lows will be much closer to average, falling into the middle and upper 20s. A few rain showers could be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be much colder, as high temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees. A few showers will be possible during the early morning hours.

Have a teriffic Thursday!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV