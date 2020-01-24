KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Clouds will slowly exit the region tonight as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s across the South Plains. Winds will remain light across the area.

Friday through Monday will be much warmer across the region. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s. Clouds will increase on Saturday, but every other day will be mostly sunny across the region. Overnight lows will remain mild, only falling into the middle 30s. On Monday, winds will begin to increase across the region as our next weather system begins to approach the South Plains.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be closer to average, falling into the middle 50s across the South Plains. A few showers will be possible, especially across northern portions of the area. Overnight lows will be close to average as well, falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds could gust close to 40 MPH throughout the day on Tuesday. Some blowing dust will be possible.

Thursday will be much cooler across the area, as high temperatures struggle to make it to 50 degrees. A few showers will be possible once again. Right now, one model shows nearly 0.50″. Another model shows absolutely nothing. We will keep our eye on this event, and we will keep you advised.

