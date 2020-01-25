KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side tonight, only falling into the middle 30s across the region. That’s about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the area with winds out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH.

This weekend will be a perfect one to get out and enjoy the warmer weather. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. A few areas may even make it into the lower 70s. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to lower 30s, with patch frost possible early Sunday morning.

Monday will be our warmest day over the next several days. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest under a partly cloudy sky. Cloud coverage will continue to increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Monday. A few rain showers will be possible across northern portions of the South Plains. Low temperatures will remain well above freezing, dropping into the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be cooler across the region. High temperatures will be much closer to average, only peaking in the lower to middle 50s. After a few morning showers, we will continue to see cloud coverage into the evening hours. Winds will be out of the north around 15-20 MPH, dropping our “feels-like” temperatures down into the middle and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be rather chilly, falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer across the area with high temperatures in the upper 50s, with a few lower 60s possible off of the caprock. We will have a sunny sky across the region with winds shifting to the south, gusting close to 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday into Friday will be interesting across the South Plains. Our next weather system will arrive in to the region. Highs will only top out in the lower 40s on Thursday. As precipitation begins, it could start off as a wintry mix. A wintry mix will remain possible through the day on Thursday, into the morning hours of Friday. Some minor accumulations will be possible, but this should remain well to the north and west of Lubbock. We will keep a close eye on this system, and we will keep you advised.

