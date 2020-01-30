KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will fall well below freezing overnight tonight. We will wake up to temperatures in the middle and upper 20s with a few isolated snow showers over southwestern portions of the South Plains. No major accumulations are expected, but area roadways have the potential to become hazardous.

Thursday will be a wintry day across the South Plains. Not everyone will see precipitation tomorrow, but those of us who do will see it in the form of either rain, snow or ice. High temperatures will only warm into the middle 40s on Thursday. Precipitation amount will remain light. However, we will see just enough to create areas of black ice, lasting through Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be a fairly seasonal day across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the lower 50s across the South Plains under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 8-12 MPH, resulting in wind chill values in the middle and upper 40s. Friday night will be chilly, as lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s once again.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be well above average across the South Plains. High temperatures will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. Abundant sunshine will be present each day with winds out of the west-southwest around 8-12 MPH. Overnight lows will remain mild Saturday and Sunday night, only falling into the middle 30s. A cold front will arrive late on Monday, dropping temperatures rapidly. Winds will gust close to 40 MPH, resulting in blowing dust across the area. Lows into Tuesday morning will fall into the middle 30s.

Tuesday will be another cold and wintry day across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. High temperatures will fall back into the middle and lower 40s. We could see a few more areas of wintry mix across the South Plains. It will be fairly similar to what we see on Thursday across the South Plains. As of right now, no major accumulation is expected, but a few slick spots are possible.

We will begin to dry up on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain below average. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Have a safe and warm Thursday! SLOW DOWN on the roads tomorrow!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV