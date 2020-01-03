KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Scattered showers will remain possible throughout the overnight hours, with the best chance of rain remaining along the New Mexico-Texas state line. Rainfall amounts will remain below 0.25″. Overnight lows will be a bit colder tonight thanks to a cold front that is making its way through the South Plains. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A few sprinkles will be possible Friday morning. As we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours, clouds will be fleeing the region, leaving us with a sunny sky during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will top out pretty close to average, peaking in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will fall close to average by Saturday morning, dropping into the middle and upper 20s.

This weekend will be perfect across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s on both days under a sunny sky. Winds on Sunday will shift to the northeast, making it feel slightly cooler than the actual temperature. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and lower 30s both nights.

Temperatures will start off right around average next week. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s, with overnight lows in the middle 20s. Winds will be a bit breezy on Monday and Tuesday, gusting close to 25 MPH at times.

The second half of next week will warm above average, peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine will remain across the region. Wind gusts could approach 40 MPH on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive late in the day on Thursday, but that will not prevent our highs from making it into the lower 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Jacob

