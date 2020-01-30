KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Upper 20s and lower 30s will return to the region tonight. A cold front will move through the region, increasing wind speeds as we approach sunrise on your Friday! Wind gusts will approach 25 MPH at times, dropping wind chill values into the middle and upper 10s Friday morning.

Friday will be a fairly seasonal day across the area. We could see a few snow flurries across central and western portions of the South Plains before noon. No major travel impacts or accumulations are expected, but a few areas of patchy black ice will be possible. High temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 50s across the region. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a warm and sunny day across the entire area. High temperatures will be well above average, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the west around 8-12 MPH. Overnight, lows will remain mild due to westerly winds, only falling into the middle 30s.

Sunday will be extremely warm for this time of year. High temperatures will top out 15-20 degrees above average. Widespread lower and middle 70s are expected across the region. Winds will be very breezy, gusting close to 40 MPH at times. This combined with lows relative humidity values will result in an increased risk of fire danger. With the big game this weekend, please use extra caution while cooking outdoors. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s.

Monday will be another warm and windy day. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will once again gust close to 40 MPH ahead of our next weather system. Fire danger will be at an elevated risk again on Monday. Overnight Monday, a strong cold front will enter the South Plains. This will allow lows to fall into the upper 30s and lower 20s. As this cold front moves into the area, precipitation chances will increase. Some wintry precipitation will be possible.

Tuesday could be an interesting day across west Texas and eastern New Mexico. A cold front will keep our temperatures below freezing for a good majority of the day. Precipitation will increase across portions of the area. Models are not in 100% agreement, but most are showing the possibility of snow across some portions of the South and Rolling Plains. We are going to keep a close eye on this system, and we’ll keep you advised. Overnight lows will be bone chilling, falling into the middle to upper 10s.

We will only top out in the middle and upper 40s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 MPH, giving us wind chill values in the lower to middle 30s. Overnight lows will be cold, bottoming out in the upper 10s and lower 20s.

Thursday will be much close to average, with high temperatures in the middle to lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron

