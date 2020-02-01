KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 31st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Weather conditions will be much calmer across the South Plains tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s under a clear sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH, giving us wind chill values in the lower 20s early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be much warmer across the area. Highs will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH. Winds will remain breezy overnight, with lows falling into the lower and middle 30s.

Sunday and Monday will be warm and windy days. High temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gust up to 40 MPH out of the southwest both days. This combined with low relative humidity values will result in an increased risk for fire weather both evenings. Be extra cautious if you are doing any outdoor grilling, be sure to be extra cautious! Outdoor burning will not be recommended Sunday or Monday. Overnight lows will remain above average, falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A cold front will enter the area on Tuesday. This will drop our high temperatures back below average. Highs will only top out in the middle 40s and middle 30s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to the colder temperatures, snow will be possible across portions of the region. Right now, the exact track of this system remains unknown. The main issue with our weather systems this winter has been the amount of moisture that has been available with them. This appears to be a negative factor with this system as well. Right now, we are forecasting minor accumulations over the southeastern half of the South Plains. We will keep a close eye on this system as it draws closer. In addition to this, overnight lows will fall into the middle 10s both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Thursday and Friday will be much warmer across west Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Ron

