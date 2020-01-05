KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer tonight under a clear sky. Stronger winds will persist out of the southwest, resulting in morning lows on Sunday in the middle 30s across the area.

Sunday will be another above-average day across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will gust out of the northeast close to 20 MPH at times. This will help cool us off overnight, dropping temperatures into the lower 30s.

Temperatures will be close to average on both Monday and Tuesday, as highs top out in the middle 50s. We will have a mostly sunny sky around for both days. On Monday, winds will be breezy out of the northeast, gusting over 30 MPH at times. Temperatures will fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s Monday night. On Tuesday, winds will shift to the southwest. This will keep our temperatures in the lower and middle 30s Tuesday night.

Winds really begin to pick up on Wednesday, lasting into Thursday afternoon. At times, winds will gust over 40 MPH out of the west-southwest. This will also help our temperatures rise back above average, topping out in the lower to middle 60s on both days. Wednesday night will be mild, with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday night, a strong cold front will begin to move into the region. This will cause temperatures to fall pretty quickly, leaving us with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s for Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will be cold, wintry days across the South Plains. Highs will only manage to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s on both days. Most of our forecast models remain dry for this time period, but one model is showing the potential of a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning. As temperatures fall close to freezing, we could see a brief wintry mix across portions of the region. I don’t expect this to happen, but I just want to give a heads up since one of our models has been consistently showing it for the past few days. Either way, we will continue to keep you advised!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx