KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast.

Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees colder during the overnight hours tonight. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest as lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Monday morning. We will have a few clouds make their way into the area tonight, and they will still be with us as we start off our work week.

Highs on Monday will be just a few degrees cooler, topping out in the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be pretty gusty throughout the day. We could see wind gusts close to 30 MPH at times on Monday out of the north. This northerly wind will help us cool off overnight. By Tuesday morning, low temperatures will be in the lower 20s. A few upper 20s cannot be ruled out to the northwest of Lubbock.

Tuesday through Thursday will be warm across the South Plains. Southwesterly winds will bring in ample warmth. Highs will be 8-12 degrees above average, topping out in the lower to middle 60s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, winds will increase out of the west-southwest. At times, winds will gust over 40 MPH! As we head into the day on Thursday, winds will begin to subside. Thanks to the southwesterly winds, our overnight lows will remain above average, only falling into the middle and lower 30s.

A cold front will arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning. This will result in cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be closer to average for this time of year, topping out in the lower to middle 50s. A few showers will be possible on Friday. At this time, no major rainfall accumulation appears likely. Lows will be much colder Friday and Saturday night, falling into the middle and upper 20s.

Sunday will be warm, with highs in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be around 10 degrees above average, only falling into the middle 30s.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob

