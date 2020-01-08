KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side overnight tonight. The gusty winds that we had throughout the day on Wednesday will stick with us through the overnight hours tonight. Before midnight, some areas along the cap-rock could see wind gust around 40 MPH out of the southwest! We will see clouds begin to increase across the South Plains. Low temperatures by Thursday morning will be in the middle 30s for the Lubbock metro area. Locations just off of the cap-rock may not drop below the upper 40s.

We will remain above average on Thursday, with high temperatures topping out in the middle and upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be gusty, but not as strong as what we saw Wednesday night. Gusts could approach 30 MPH out of the southwest at times. Overnight lows will remain mild going into Friday morning, only falling into the middle and upper 30s.

Friday will be a day of change across the South Plains. Highs will fall back close to average, topping out in the middle 50s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky across the South Plains. Winds will shift to the northwest behind a cold front that will move through Friday morning. Winds will gust over 30 MPH at times. This will bring our “feels-like” temperatures down into the middle and lower 40s. Friday night will be bone-chilling, as lows fall into the middle and lower 20s.

Saturday will be the coldest day out of the next week, as highs struggle to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine will filter into the area, as winds shift from the northwest to the southwest Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be a little warmer, with lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

The 60s will return for Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Overnight lows will remain in the lower to middle 30s as well. We will have abundant sunshine across the area next week until Wednesday evening. Models are hinting that a strong cold front could move into the South Plains by Wednesday night, causing our temperature to drastically drop for the second half of next week. We will continue to monitor this situation, and we will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV