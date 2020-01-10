KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight will be another mild night across the South Plains. Lows will fall into the middle 30s as cloud coverage continues to increase across the area. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest by Friday morning.

High temperatures on Friday will be a little cooler across the South Plains. Increased cloud coverage and northwesterly winds will result in high temperatures in the middle and upper 50s across the area. Friday evening, a few showers will work their way into the region as a low pressure system tracks through the Texas Panhandle. As we head into the late evening and early overnight hours, colder air will begin to filter into the South Plains. This will allow for a transition over to a light snow across the northern two-thirds of the region.

Areas to the north of Highway 70 could see a light dusting on elevated surfaces. This could also lead to some slick roadways, especially to the north of Highway 82. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and lower 20s. If snow does accumulate a your location, expect lows to be about 4-8 degrees colder.

On Saturday, things will start off quite cold. Once the precipitation moves out, winds will gust out of the north close to 35 MPH. Highs on Saturday will be much colder, only topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will subside throughout the day, remaining out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows will not be as cold Saturday night, only falling into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

Highs will slowly warm back through the lower and middle 60s next week. By Wednesday, our next cold front will arrive into the region. As of right now, it looks like we could see a little bit of wintry precipitation. No accumulation is forecasted as of right now. High temperatures will drop nearly 30 degrees, struggling to warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Thursday. We will keep you advised.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV