KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: June 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening forecast.

Tonight: Storms early, low of 67°. Winds from the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 97°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Showers and storms will remain possible before midnight tonight. A few of these storms could be on the severe side. Portions of the South Plains are included in a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe storms. The main threats with this afternoon’s event will be damaging winds around 60-70 MPH and hail up to 2 inches in diameter. The city of Lubbock is included in the Level 2 Slight Risk.





As we head into the overnight hours, we will keep a partly cloudy sky across the region with southeasterly winds around 10-20 MPH. Again, shower and storm activity should come to an end by midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on your Friday.

We will be much drier across the area on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will warm into the middle 90s and lower 100s across the South Plains. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside for longer than 15-20 minutes. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This weekend will remain warm and dry across the region. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH out of the southeast at times throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.

At the beginning of next week, high pressure will regain its dominance over the South Plains. This will allow for triple-digit temperature to make a return on Monday. Be sure to wear sunscreen, because burn time will only be 10-15 minutes. Overnight lows will range from the lower to upper 60s. Monday night into Tuesday, a cold front will sweep through the area. This will drop our highs into the upper 80s to lower and middle 90s from Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will shift to the northwest, helping to bring in a refreshing breeze for Tuesday. Winds will turn more southerly for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a Fantastic Friday friends!

-Jacob.

