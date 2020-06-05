KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: June 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear, low of 69°. Winds from the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 95°. Winds out of the SE, 20-30 MPH.

Calm conditions will remain across the South Plains tonight. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting out of the southeast up to 30 MPH at times. We will keep a mostly clear sky across the region as lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This weekend will be sunny and hot across the area. High temperatures will warm into the middle 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will remain quite breezy each day, gusting out of the southeast close to 40 MPH at times. With a moderate drought increasing across our region, outdoor burning should not occur. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s each night.

Monday will be the warmest day out of the next week. Highs will peak in the upper 90s and lower 100’s during the late afternoon. We will see a sunny sky across the region with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. As Tropical Storm Cristobal brings heavy rainfall to eastern Texas and Louisiana, it will actually bring sinking air over our region. This will result in high temperatures close to 115 across central Texas. Monday night, a cold front will begin to push into the region, shifting our winds to the northwest. This will allow low temperatures to drop into the lower and middle 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be cooler across the region, with high temperatures just a degree or two below average. We will top out in the middle 80s to lower 90s under a clear sky. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will slowly warm back into the middle 90s by the end of next week. We will see a few more clouds across the area, but we will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region. Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! By next weekend, we could see a few isolated showers return to the region. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx