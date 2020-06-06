KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: June 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear, low of 68°. Winds from the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 95°. Winds out of the SE, 20-30 MPH.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, we will keep the breezy conditions across the South Plains. Winds will gust over 25 MPH at times out of the southeast. A few clouds will be possible over western portions of the region. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will be a dry and warm day across the region. Breezy winds will continue out of the southeast, gusting upwards of 40 MPH at times. Highs will warm into the middle 90s, with a few locations getting close to 100. Sunday night, breezy conditions will continue as lows dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Monday, most of the area will warm into the triple digits. A high temperature of 100 degrees is forecasted for the city of Lubbock. Breezy southwest winds close to 20 MPH will bring an elevated risk for fire weather across most of the South Plains. With a moderate drought covering nearly half of the South Plains, outdoor burning is not advised. As we head into the overnight hours, a dry cold front will move into the area. This will not bring us any rain, but it will lower our temperatures into the lower and middle 60s by Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, winds will be out of the northwest behind a cold front that moved through overnight. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH at times under a sunny sky. Highs will stay close to average, topping out in the middle 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will be comfortable, falling into the middle 50s.

Temperatures will return to the lower and middle 90s for the remainder of next week. By Thursday, more monsoonal moisture will begin to return to the area. This could help fire off a few showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. As of right now, it looks like western portions of the South Plains will have the best shot at some rainfall. Some locations may pick up close to 0.50″ of rainfall by next weekend. We will keep you advised.

Have a super Sunday!

-Jacob.

