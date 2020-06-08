KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: June 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear, low of 67°. Winds from the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and HOT, high of 102°. Winds out of the SW, 20-30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, we will keep the breezy conditions around. Wind gusts could approach 30 MPH at times out of the southeast. Lows will dip down into the middle 60s to lower 70s under a clear sky.

Monday will be the hottest day we have seen so far this year. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1-8 PM for triple digit temperatures.

Most locations will top out near 100 degrees, with some areas getting close to the 105 degree mark! A high pressure system over central Mexico will help shift our winds to the southwest. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will enhance our sinking air over the region, thus resulting in potentially record high temperatures across a good majority of the Lone Star State. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH here in the South Plains.

Overnight, a cold front will push in from the Texas Panhandle. This will shift our winds to the northwest around 20-25 MPH overnight, allowing our lows to fall into the middle and lower 60s by Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will be back close to average on Tuesday, topping out in the middle to upper 80s, with a few lower 90s mixed in. We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region. Winds will gust up to 40 MPH out of the northwest at times. Fire weather will remain at an elevated threat, so outdoor burning is not recommended. Overnight Tuesday, lows will cool off quite efficiently. We will bottom out in the middle and upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, we will see seasonal temperatures across the South Plains. We will see highs in the lower and middle 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will shift back to the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle and lower 60s.

By Thursday and Friday, a high pressure system located over central Mexico will bring in some monsoonal moisture to the South Plains and portions of eastern New Mexico. This will provide us with isolated to scattered rain and storms on both Thursday and Friday. Highs are expected to remain in the lower to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 15-25 MPH. Rain could be heavy at times for some locations. If you get caught under a heavy shower, you could see close to 1 inch of rainfall. Not everyone will see rainfall from this event.





As we head into next weekend, a mostly sunny sky will return to the area. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s with rain chances fading away. Lows will remain in the middle 60s across the region.

Have a wonderful week! Stay cool, and stay hydrated.

-Jacob.

