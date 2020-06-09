KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: June 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Monday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear sky, low of 62°. Winds from the NW 25-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny, high of 84°. Winds out of the NW, 40-50 MPH.

Overnight tonight, a strong cold front will move into the region. Unfortunately, we will not see any rainfall with this system. Winds will be howling out of the northwest up to 40 MPH by sunrise on Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area.

Tuesday will be much cooler across the South Plains. Highs will peak in the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. We will have to deal with strong winds and blowing dust. Wind gusts could exceed 50 MPH at times. Winds will begin to taper off as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will fall into the middle and lower 50s by Wednesday morning, with a few areas to the northwest of Lubbock dropping into the 40s.

Winds will return to the southeast by Wednesday, helping our highs return to the middle 80s and lower 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will occasionally gust up to 20 MPH at times. Overnight, temperatures will remain comfortable, falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

On Thursday and Friday, a high pressure system located over north-central Mexico will help bring in monsoonal moisture form the Pacific Ocean. This will allow for the possibility of a few afternoon showers and storms on both days. Showers will remain isolated to scattered in nature, and not everyone will see rain from this event. The best chance will remain over western portions of the South Plains. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We will dry out by next weekend, with highs returning to the middle 90s. With no significant rain chances in our near future, it looks like our drought conditions will continue to worsen.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Ron.

