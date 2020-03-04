KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: March 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Conditions will improve across the South Plains tonight. A clearing sky combined with a calm wind will result in low temperatures falling into the middle 30s by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow’s weather conditions will be much improved across the area. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will shift from northwest to northeast, ranging between 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will fall down close to freezing, resulting in patchy frost across the region.

More clouds will move into the area on Friday as a weak disturbance passes through the area. This will knock our high temperatures back into the middle 50s for both Friday and Saturday. Winds will shift to the south on both days, increasing to 20-25 MPH. More sunshine will return by Saturday. Overnight lows will be slightly above average each night, only falling into the lower 40s.

A few isolated showers will be possible across the area on Sunday, with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows will be middle, falling into the middle 40s.

Temperatures will remain warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s next week! By the time Wednesday rolls around, clouds will increase and a few showers will be possible. We will keep you advised!

