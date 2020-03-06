KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: March 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will be chilly overnight under a clear sky. Lows will fall into the middle 30s by Friday morning. Winds will remain light out of the east.

Friday will be a seasonal day across the South Plains. Highs will warm into the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gist close to 25 MPH at times out of the southeast. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s.

This weekend will feel like the first of March. Highs will be in the middle 60s across the region. We will see more sunshine on Saturday. Don’t forget to “spring forward” Saturday night into Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time begins. By Sunday, clouds will increase across the region as a weak cold front moves into the area. A few showers will be possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will remain mild, only falling down into the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle and upper 70s next week! Clouds will increase towards the middle of the week as another weak disturbance moves into the area. A few showers could be possible, but no promising rain chances exist as on now. We will continue to keep you advised!

