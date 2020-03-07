KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: March 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

More scattered showers will return to the region! Saturday will be nice across the area. Clouds will increase across the region later in the day, with high temperatures warming into the middle 60s. Winds could approach 30 MPH at times. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, temperatures will fall into the middle 40s. Clouds will remain across the region on Sunday, as our next storm system moves into the region. Showers will increase across the area by Sunday evening. Showers will linger through the overnight hours, resulting in rainfall totals close to 0.25″ in Lubbock. Lows will remain in the middle 40s.

High temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 70s from Monday through Thursday. Overnight lows will remain above average, only falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be our warmest day, with some areas topping out in the 80s. By Thursday, more showers will begin to approach the region. A few of these may even have some thunder and lightning associated with them. No severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall amounts should remain light.

