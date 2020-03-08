KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: March 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will begin to increase across the area. Isolated showers will begin to develop across western portions of the region. Winds will be gusty at times, ranging between 15-20 MPH. Lows will drop into the middle 40s by Sunday morning.

Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 AM CDT on Sunday morning, so be sure to “spring forward” 1 hour before you head to bed tonight!

High temperatures on Sunday will be cooler, only topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to an increase in cloud coverage and an increased chance of rain. Rain will increase across the region from southwest to northeast. The best chances will remain to the south of Lubbock. Some locations could pick up close to an inch of rain. In Lubbock, expect rainfall totals between 0.25″ and 0.50″. Showers will linger into the overnight hours. By Monday morning, low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Clouds will clear out across the area on Monday. High temperatures will be 15-20 degrees warmer across western Texas. We will warm into the middle and upper 70s. Clouds will exit the region, leaving us with a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon and evening hours. Downsloping winds will range between 8-12 MPH, helping to bring warmer temperatures back to the region. Overnight lows will be mild once again, falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be nice across the area. Isolated showers will be possible each day, mainly across southern portions of the region. Tuesday will be the warmest day next week, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will gradually increase each day as mid-level moisture increases. By Thursday evening, a stronger storm system will start to move into the area. This storm system will have a bit more thunder and lightning associated with it. As of right now, no severe weather is expected.

The next best chance for showers and storms will return to the region on Friday, lasting through Saturday morning. More heavy rainfall will be possible with this system. High temperatures on each day will only manage to top out in the middle 60s, which is average for this time of year. Winds could be gustier with some of the stronger storms. Again, no severe weather is expected at this time.

As we head into the start of severe weather season, all of us here at KAMC News want to urge you to purchase a Midland Weather Radio. Not to over-exaggerate, but these radio’s could ultimately result in life and death. If severe storms move into your area overnight, these radio’s will wake you up so that you and your family can seek shelter. You can purchase them at any of the Academy locations here in Lubbock. If you need help setting one up, please reach out to us on Facebook!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx