KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: March 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast.

Rain showers will increase across the region once again tonight. By sunrise on Monday, most of the showers will have exited our region. Overnight lows will remain on the mild side, only falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Some locations could pick up an additional 0.25″-0.75″ of rain tonight. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at times, possible approaching 30 MPH.

Monday through Wednesday will be much warmer across the region. Highs will warm back into the middle 70s across the region. On Tuesday, a few 80s will be possible off of the caprock. Clouds will increase each day, resulting in overcast conditions by Wednesday. Overnight lows will remain mild, only falling into the lower 50s.

By Thursday and Friday, our next storm system will arrive in the South Plains. This system could bring some thunderstorms to the area. No severe weather is expected at this time. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s on Thursday. By Friday, highs will be closer to average, only warming into the middle 60s. Showers and storms will linger into the early morning hours of Saturday. Lows will fall into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will be seasonal to start off with. Highs will be in the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. More rain moves in by Sunday, dropping high temperatures into the middle and lower 50s.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob

