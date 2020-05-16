KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 60°. Winds from the SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 85°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Overnight tonight, lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will see a mostly clear sky with winds out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Sunday will be a very seasonal day across the South Plains. High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, especially to the west of Lubbock. Most locations will remain dry. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s.

Temperatures will begin to warm by Monday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours once again. However, most areas will remain dry. Overnight, winds will remain out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH as lows dip into the middle 60s.

Tuesday will most likely be the warmest day out of the next seven. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. If you’re going to be outside at all next week, you need to be wearing sunscreen! Our UV index will remain high, so you could burn in a matter of 15 minutes. Winds will be breezy on Tuesday, gusting over 30 MPH at times out of the southwest. Overnight lows will remain mild, falling into the middle 60s.

For the remainder of next week, high temperatures will range from the lower to middle 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will generally be out of the southwest around 10-20 MPH. Isolated shower and storm chances will remain during the afternoon and evening hours, but no significant rainfall is in the forecast over the next seven days. Lows will remain slightly above average, bottoming out in the middle and lower 60s.

Have a wonderful Sunday! Stay safe, friends.

-Jacob

