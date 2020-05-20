KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Storms early, low of 60°. Winds from the SSE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 92°. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Showers and storms will remain possible until midnight tonight. Some storms could produce 70 MPH winds, tennis ball sized hail (2.50″), and heavy rainfall. Tornadoes are not expected, but one or two cannot be ruled out. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will remain the story for Thursday and Friday. Areas to the east of I-27 will have the chance to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. The main time frame will be from 2 PM – 10 PM. Highs will warm into the lower and middle 90s each day with overnight lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Winds will remain breezy each day out of the southwest, gusting close to 30 MPH.

The 90s will stick around this weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see a few more clouds across the area with isolated afternoon shower and storm chances remaining across the area. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Winds will remain out of the south around 15-20 MPH.

Next week, a stronger cold front will move into the region, dropping highs into the upper 70s to middle 80s. We will see an increased risk for showers and storms. Lows will remain in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Have a wonderful week!

-Ron

