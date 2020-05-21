KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear sky, low of 59°. Winds from the SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 93°. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Overnight tonight, any shower or storm activity that has developed will come to an end before midnight. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH under a mostly clear sky. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will be warm across the region. High temperatures will top out in the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. During the afternoon and evening hours, a few showers and storms will begin to develop over extreme eastern portions of the South Plains. A few storms could be on the severe side. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. Storm activity will taper off after sunset, and lows will fall into the middle 60s.

Severe storms will return to the region on Saturday. Most of the South Plains will is currently included in a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. High temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 90s. The main timing for storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours, primarily after 3 PM. Winds outside of storms will be out of the southeast around 25-30 MPH. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible. Overnight, showers and storms will taper off by midnight. Lows will fall into the middle 60s.

By Sunday, an upper level disturbance will move closer to our region. This trough will begin to increase our rain chances for most of next week. Isolated showers and storms will be possible once again on Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region with winds out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Next week, a trough will stall out over the South Plains. This will bring some very beneficial rainfall to the region! High temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some locations could receive up to 1 inch of rainfall by the end of the week. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron.

