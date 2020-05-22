KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear, low of 63°. Winds from the S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe storms, high of 92°. Winds out of the S, 20-30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, showers and storms will remain isolated over extreme eastern portions of the Rolling Plains. Storms should come to an end by midnight. We will remain dry in Lubbock, with winds out of the south around 8-12 MPH. By Saturday morning, the dry line will begin to back into the area. This will bring a partly cloudy sky by Saturday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

For your Saturday, severe storms return to the forecast. Storms will begin to develop around 2-4 PM over central portions of the South Plains. With daytime highs in the lower 90s, there will be plenty of energy around for storms to be on the strong to severe side. Winds out of the south-southeast around 20-30 MPH will also help to bring in more moisture for storms. Primary threats will be damaging hail close to 2.00″ in diameter (the size of a lime), and wind gusts up to 70 MPH. A level 2 slight risk has been issued for eastern portions of the region, mainly over the Rolling Plains. As of now, Lubbock is included in a level 1 marginal risk. Storms will come to an end by midnight. By Sunday morning, lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.







By Sunday, an upper level trough will begin to move into our area. This will bring a cold front through the region, dropping our high temperatures into the middle 80s. Showers and storms will be possible once again by Sunday afternoon. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. Winds outside of showers and storms will gust close to 30 MPH out of the south. Overnight, winds will shift to the northeast around 10-20 MPH. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 50s.

On your Memorial Day, high temperatures will continue to fall. We will warm into the lower and middle 70s across the region. More showers and storms will be possible across the region. Shower activity will be more widespread on Monday as a low pressure system begins to stall out over the region. Rainfall amounts will range between 0.25″ and 0.50″, especially over eastern portions of the area.

Rain chances will hang around for all of next week. This will keep our high temperatures in the 70s all week, with lows remaining in the 50s. Believe it or not, some locations could see up to 2 inches of rainfall! This truly could not come at a better time for our farmers.

Have a great weekend and Happy Memorial Day to all of those individuals and their families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

-Jacob.

