KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening forecast.

Tonight: Showers early, low of 50°. Winds from the N 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, high of 75°. Winds out of the N, 10-20 MPH.

Showers and storms will come to an end around midnight tonight. Thanks to a cold front, out temperatures will drop below average overnight! We will bottom out in the middle 40s to lower 50s across the region under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH.

On Tuesday, high temperatures will remain in the middle 70s across the area. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH. During the afternoon and evening hours, we could see a few showers or storms across the region. No severe weather is expected at this time. Any showers or storms that do develop will fall apart after sunset. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 40s to middle 50s under

High temperatures will be closer to average on Wednesday. We will top out in the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible once again. Winds will be out of the north around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, lows will range from the lower to upper 50s.

By Thursday, showers and storms could become more numerous as a weak cold front moves into the region. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible, especially to the east of I-27. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Shower and storm activity should come to an end by midnight. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 50s.

As we head towards the end of the week into the weekend, an upper level high pressure system will move into the South Plains. This will bring sinking air into our region. What this means is that our rain chances will go down, and our temperatures will go up. By Sunday, highs will return to average in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

