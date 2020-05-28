KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear sky, low of 58°. Winds from the NE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 84°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Overnight tonight, what few clouds we still have around will exit the region. Winds will remain out of the northeast under a clear sky. Lows will dip down close to average, falling into the middle and upper 50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be a seasonal day across the region. High temperatures will peak in the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust close to 20 MPH out of the southeast throughout the day. Overnight, conditions will remain relatively calm with lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be pretty average for this time of year weather-wise! Highs will warm back into the middle and upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds could gust over 30 MPH out of the southeast at times. These southeasterly winds will stick around through the weekend, helping to keep our temperatures close to average. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will once again fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

On Sunday, clouds will begin to increase just a bit across the South Plains. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will remain breezy at times, gusting close to 30 MPH out of the southeast. As we head into Monday morning, lows will remain on the mild side, bottoming out in the middle and lower 60s.

Our forecast will not chance too much for next week! Highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s each day. As we head towards the middle of the week next week, we could see a few sprinkles of rain across the region. A high pressure system will be centered to the east of Lubbock. The upper level flow will allow for a few pop-up showers and storms to be possible Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the lower to upper 60s. Unfortunately, it still appears that there are no substantial rain chances in our near future.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron.

