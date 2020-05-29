KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear sky, low of 61°. Winds from the S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 89°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side tonight, falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s across eastern New Mexico and the South Plains. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH under a mostly clear sky.

This weekend will be absolutely gorgeous across the South Plains. High temperatures will remain right around average, warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH. Rain is not expected across the region this weekend. If you plan on being outdoors this weekend, be sure to apply that sunscreen! Burn time will be about 15-20 minutes. Overnight lows will remain a few degrees above average, bottoming out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We will see the chance of an isolated shower or storm return next week, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the middle 80s to lower 90s. Highs will warm as we head into the weekend next week. We could see a few lower 100 degree reading by next weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the lower to upper 60s. Unfortunately no significant rain chances exist in the near future.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Ron.

