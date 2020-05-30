KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear, low of 59°. Winds from the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, high of 86°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight will be a nice night across the South Plains. We will keep a mostly clear sky across the area with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH.

Clouds will build across the area on Sunday as southeasterly winds help to bring in more low and mid level moisture to the area. This will keep our high temperatures in the middle 80s across the region, with wind gusts approaching 30 MPH at times. As we head into the evening hours, southeasterly winds will persist around 15-20 MPH. By Monday morning, lows will have fallen into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

On Monday, southeasterly winds will bring in just enough moisture to maybe fire off a few showers or storms. No severe weather is expected, and most locations will remain dry. No significant rainfall is expected across the area, but a few sprinkles will remain possible. Highs will warm into the lower and middle 80s on Monday, with southeasterly winds around 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The remainder of next week will be dry and warm. Surface based high pressure will build over the area on Tuesday. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s as we approach the middle of next week. We will see more sunshine across the region thanks to sinking air from the area of high pressure. This will eliminate any chance for rain. Winds will remain out of the south around 15-25 MPH. If you plan on being outdoors, be sure to practice sun safety. Burn time will only be about 10-15 minutes, so make sure to wear sunscreen.

As we head into next weekend, models are hinting at the possibility of a tropical system impacting areas along the Texas Gulf Coast. If you have any travel plans, or know anyone who lives along the coast, make sure to keep a close eye on the forecast over the next several days. Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st, and will last until November 30th.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob.