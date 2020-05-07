KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 50°. Winds from the N 30-40 MPH, gusts close to 50 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 66°. Winds out of the NE, 20-30 MPH.

Showers and storms will be possible across extreme eastern portions of the South Plains, where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10 PM CDT Thursday. A cold front will push through the region later tonight, resulting in wind gusts close to 50 MPH out of the north at times. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

As we head into the morning hours of Friday, winds will slowly begin to subside. By noon, winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. We will remain dry across the area. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the South Plains. Patchy frost may be possible in the extreme southern Panhandle.

Saturday will be about 10 degrees warmer across the area, but highs will still be a good 4-8 degrees below average. We will warm into the middle and upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Get outside if you have the opportunity to, because it is going to be an absolutely beautiful day. Overnight lows will fall close to average, lowering into the lower 50s.

On Mother’s Day Sunday, we will see another gorgeous day! High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, clouds will begin to increase across the region. As we head into the overnight hours, showers and storms will begin to develop over western portions of the region. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 50s.

On Monday, scattered showers and storms will be possible across the entire South Plains. Any rainfall we get will be extremely beneficial! Highs will top out in the middle to lower 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the day. Rainfall amounts look to range from 0.25″-0.50″, with isolated higher amounts. Overnight lows will remain mild as skies begin to clear. Lows will dip down into the middle and upper 50s.

We will warm up for the remainder of the week, with highs warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s as we head into next weekend. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron.

