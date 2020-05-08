KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Few clouds, low of 42°. Winds from the ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 76°. Winds out of the S, 10-20 MPH.

Winds will continue to calm overnight tonight, shifting to the east-southeast around 8-12 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The record low for tonight is 38 degrees, and was set back in 1961. We will see a few clouds across the region, giving us a mostly clear sky.

As we head into your weekend, high temperatures will warm about 10 degrees area wide. We will top out in the middle to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. It will be the perfect day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine! Overnight, lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s, just a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday. Highs will warm into the middle 70s to lower 80s under an increasingly cloudy sky. By Sunday afternoon, clouds will begin to build across the area, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. As we head into the late evening and overnight hours, showers will begin to increase from west to east across the area. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 50s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday! Highs will warm into the middle 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″-0.50″. This will be extremely beneficial for our region! The last measurable rainfall event was back on April 13th, when we picked up a disappointing 0.02″. Overnight, isolated showers will remain possible, with lows in the middle to lower 50s.

Temperatures will warm Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs warming into the 80s and 90s. We will keep a slight chance for showers and storms on both days, with rainfall totals up to 0.25″ possible. Lows will remain above average, bottoming out in the lower to middle 60s each night.

Thursday and Friday will be warm, with highs remaining in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible along a dry line just to the east of Lubbock. Rainfall totals will remain below 0.25″. Overnight lows will remain on the mild side, only dipping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Ron.

