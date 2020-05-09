KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: May 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clouds increase, low of 51°. Winds from the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, high of 77°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the area. Lows will drop into the middle and lower 50s by Sunday morning. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be a day of change across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, isolated to scattered showers will begin to develop across the region. Areas to the southwest of Lubbock have been included in a Level 1 Marginal risk for severe storms. Damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH, and hail around the size of quarters will be the main threat. The best chance for these storms will be after 5 PM. Showers and storms will persist through the overnight hours, as lows drop into the middle 50s. Rainfall amounts will generally remain below 0.25″, but a few isolated totals near 0.50″ will be possible.

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Monday. We will see a brief break around noon before another round moves through during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the middle 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. As we head into the overnight hours, expect showers and storms to continue. Additional rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ and 0.50″.

Showers will become more isolated on Tuesday. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Winds will pick up for the remainder of the week next week. 40 MPH gusts will be possible, especially over eastern portions of the area, Wednesday through Saturday. On Wednesday, a few severe storms could develop, especially to the northeast of Lubbock. Damaging winds and large hail appear to be the main threat with this system. Highs will warm back into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with a mostly sunny sky sticking around until the weekend.

Next weekend, another storm system could approach the South Plains, bringing us another shot at some showers and storms. We will keep you advised.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!

-Jacob.

