KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 14th, 2020 Midday Update

Today: AM snow, PM clearing. High 45.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Bitter cold. Low 29.
Tomorrow: Sunny & unseasonably cool. Windy. High 65.
The snow is over and the totals are in. Areas to the northwest saw the highest accumulations with Clovis, New Mexico coming in at 6.5″ and Friona, Texas reporting 5″. Many other places to the north came in at 0.50″-1.50″. Unfortunately, Lubbock International Airport only reported a trace.
Clovis, NM – 6.50″
Friona – 5.00″
Plainview – 1.50″
Olton – 1.50″
Estelline – 1.50″
Littlefield – 1.10″
Muleshoe – 1.00″
Northfield – 1.00″
Hart – 0.60″
Spade – 0.50″
Lubbock – Trace
All of the precipitation is now out of the area, but it is leaving behind cold and overcast conditions. Highs this afternoon will struggle to reach the low to mid 40s across the region. Lubbock’s forecast high temperature is 45°. If this verifies, we could tie today’s record for the coldest high temperature from 1947.
Another freeze is expected tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s. Tomorrow starts off cold but then things slowly improve as afternoon temperatures slowly rise into the 60s. Winds will then pick up out of the southwest sustained at 15-20 mph under mostly sunny conditions.
Things remain somewhat warm compared to what we’re going to experience today. Highs will be mainly in the 60s with the exception on Thursday when things return to near normal. A cold front will move through Thursday evening picking up winds and bringing colder air along with it. We’ll be monitoring the potential for some precipitation to develop with the passage of this front.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
