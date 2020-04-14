KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 14th, 2020

Today: AM snow, PM clearing. High 45.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Bitter cold. Low 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny & unseasonably cool. Windy. High 65.

Early morning snow is beginning to move out of the area from west to east. Lubbock County got the chance to see some snowfall, but none of it has been accumulating on the ground. Light snow flurries moved through the central South Plains, but the heavier snow lies up to the north where they are also seeing it accumulate. Due to this, our northern counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM. Not only are we waking up to snow this morning, but we’re also waking up to freezing conditions. Temperatures are well below freezing across much of the area. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM.



This snowfall is beginning to pull away to the east leaving behind overcast conditions. This snow is expected to be out of the region by this afternoon. When all of this is said and done, we’ll see the highest snowfall accumulations to the NW where Friona has already reported 3″ overnight. Lubbock is not expected to see really any accumulation as the best chance will be to the north. Once we’re done with the snow, clouds will continue to stick around inhibiting things from warming up. High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach the low to mid 40s making this at least thirty degrees below our average high temperature.



Another freeze is expected tonight as temperatures will fall into the 20s across West Texas. Tomorrow morning temperatures will feel like the teens and twenties, but with mostly sunny conditions throughout the day, temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s. While this will be a lot warmer compared to day, it still is considered below average. Winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon sustained out of the southwest at 15-20 mph.



Thursday becomes warmer with highs in the mid 70s, but a cold front will push through by the evening dropping highs back into the 60s by Friday.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

