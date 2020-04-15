KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're going to rebound from the colder air we have seen Monday and Tuesday, with slightly warmer conditions today. Expect to see plenty of sunshine as morning clouds will be clearing to the east. Wind today will increase to 15-20 mph, with some gusts to 30 mph at times. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 67°, which is below average, but higher than the last two days. The air will not be as cold Thursday morning, with clear skies. Lubbock will drop to 44°. Thursday afternoon is going to be sunny and breezy with a high temperature of 78°. That is going to be just a few degrees above average for April 16.

