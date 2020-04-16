KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We started to see the (brief) warm-up yesterday across west Texas. The sun was shining, with few clouds and of course more wind. The wind will be high again this afternoon. Sustained wind in Lubbock will be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times. We will be basking in the sunshine again today, as the high temperature will climb up to 81°. Another cool front will be moving through the region by tomorrow morning. That is going to shift the wind around and will drop temperatures by 20° on average. Friday will be a dry day, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 61°. Wind will be at 5-10 mph, so at least that will be nice.

