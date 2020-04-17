KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A pretty strong, albeit dry, cold front moved through the area earl this morning. That shifted the wind around to the north and northeast. The gusty wind from this morning will calm to only 5-10 mph this afternoon. Expect to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature only reach 60°. Overnight, there will be increasing clouds. Those clouds will help to hold temperatures higher than what we saw this morning. The low for Saturday will be 40°. The morning clouds will give way to sunny skies Saturday afternoon. The wind is going to be from the south-southeast at 10-15 mph by the afternoon hours. That wind direction will help to get the high near average as we will top out at 75°. The average high for April 18 is actually 76°.

